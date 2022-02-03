Japeth Aguilar’s wife gives birth to first child

Photos from Cassandra Naidas' Instagram account

Ginebra Gin Kings’ center Japeth Aguilar has joined his former teammate Greg Slaughter as new fathers of 2022.

This after Aguilar and his wife Cassandra Naidas welcomed their first child, Jasiah Matthias, on Wednesday.

Naidas shared on her Instagram account some snaps of their baby after giving birth.

“He’s the most beautiful person we’ve ever seen but we’re probably a little biased,” she said in the caption.

“After months of treatments, scares and bedrest, I’m so glad to meet my little boy. Up until the last minute, there were no dull moments. So grateful to God for a safe delivery and a healthy baby boy.”

Coincidentally, Slaughter’s wife, former TV personality Schinina Juban, also gave birth to their first child Stelina on the same day.

Slaughter took to Instagram to announce the good news with a photo carrying their newly-born daughter.

“Thank you @schininaslaughter for giving me the best blessing of my life. I’m so happy you’re here, Stelina,” the athlete said in the caption.