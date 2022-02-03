The Philippines will have the odds stacked against them in their semifinal match against South Korea. AFC photo.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic acknowledged that his side is the underdog against Korea Republic in their AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-final, but he guarantees that the Filipinas will "give it one hell of a fight."

The Filipinas have already achieved their goal in the tournament, as their quarterfinal win against Chinese Taipei on Sunday assured them of a spot in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

It is a historic feat for the Philippines as this marks their first ever appearance in the World Cup stage. But the job is not yet done for the Filipinas who will now play South Korea on Thursday afternoon in Pune, India, for a spot in the final.

"We know who we're playing against," Stajcic said. "They're one of the top teams in Asia, and have been for the last 10 or 15 years. So we know it's gonna be a very tough game."

South Korea is currently ranked 18th in the world with the Philippines at No. 64, and they won big against the Filipinas in their last encounter at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2018. In that match, Tottenham's Cho So-hyun netted a brace to power their 5-0 rout and seal a spot in the Women's World Cup in Paris 2019.

"They're ranked in the top 20 in the world, and have been in the top 20 for forever," said Stajcic. "We're an emerging nation, and obviously someone who's punched above our weight, according to most people, to get to this point."

"So if you're a neutral, you'd have to say that they're the favorites for the match, but like I just said, that doesn't mean you win," he added.

"Korea, without question, are the favorites for the game, but that doesn't mean they're gonna win. They gotta win the game out on the field, and all that I can promise is that we're gonna give it one hell of a fight," he also said.

For Stajcic, the semifinal match is also an opportunity for the Philippines to measure themselves against an Asian powerhouse, and to learn from one of the top women's players in the world.

Korea Republic is captained by Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun, who has scored 63 goals for her country -- including a wonderful strike from outside the box to knock out pre-tournament favorites Australia in the quarterfinal.

Ahead of the match, Stajcic noted that Ji is "one of the top five players in the world."

"But we've already played some of the top players in the world," he also pointed out, noting that the Filipinas battled Australia's Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter in the group stages

"It's a good experience for our players to play against players of this caliber. I'm really looking forward to the challenge," he added. "Like everything in this tournament, it's just another facet where you can learn and expose yourself to playing against some of the best players in the world."

"So I actually think it's a privilege for us to be on the field with her and play against her and compete with her, and really see where we're at as individuals, and as a group. So, you know, I'm really looking forward to that part of the game in particular."

South Korea coach Colin Bell did not confirm if Ji will be in action for their side against the Philippines, although he is hopeful that their entire squad will be available.

Kick-off is at 4 p.m., Manila time, at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

RELATED VIDEO: