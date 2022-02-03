Korea Republic will be the favorites against the Philippines in their semifinal match. AFC photo.

Korea Republic veteran Cho So-hyun vowed that they will not be complacent when they take on the Philippines in the semifinal of the AFC Women's Asian Cup on Thursday afternoon in Pune, India.

Ranked 18th in the world by FIFA, South Korea is the odds-on favorite to advance to the tournament final against the 64th-ranked Filipinas, who have been the surprise of the competition so far.

With Australian coach Alen Stajcic calling the shots, the Philippines progressed to the final four after a thrilling victory against Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal, where they won, 4-3, in a penalty shootout. In the group stages, they booked a 1-0 win against Thailand and a 6-0 rout of Indonesia, and were competitive against Australia before losing, 0-4.

"Every match is becoming more difficult to play," said the 33-year-old Cho, who plays club football for Tottenham Hotspur in England's Women Super League (WSL).

"It's a tournament, every match counts, so it's important that we avoid being complacent," she added. "Obviously right now, facing the Philippines, we are watching the games, we're preparing well."

The South Koreans are also in high spirits heading into the semifinal, having pulled off a 1-0 upset of Australia in the quarters, thanks to a sensational goal by skipper Ji So-yun in the 88th minute.

Ji So-yun's long-range strike in the 88th minute sent South Korea to the semifinals. AFC photo.

Aside from the gap in their rankings, recent history between the Philippines and South Korea also show why the Taegeuk Ladies are favored. South Korea defeated the Philippines, 5-0, in the 2018 edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup to claim the last World Cup berth at stake in that tournament.

But Korea coach Colin Bell warned that Thursday's match at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will be a different affair.

"I think it will be a tough game. The Philippines are a strong side, disciplined, well-organized, with a very experienced coach," he pointed out. "It's a tough game for us, but again, we'll be very much looking forward to it."

"The goal, of course, is to qualify for the World Cup, but also we want to go this final step and get into the final of this Asian Cup. So we are prepared," he added.

Asked for his observations about the Philippines, Bell pointed to their discipline and team spirit that is visible both on and off the pitch, while also noting the contributions of their players based overseas.

"(They're) a team that's full of energy. So far, I'm sure that Alen is very pleased with the team, and obviously, having that fantastic moment to actually reach the World Cup is a big success for them. So, I'm sure he's very happy," he added.

Neither Bell nor Stajcic were in charge of their respective squads when they faced off in 2018, and the Korea coach stressed that the result of that match will have no bearing on the upcoming semifinal.

"For me, that's history," said Bell, who took charge of the South Korean women's team in 2019.

"We can learn from that, but tomorrow is a different situation. It's just important that we focus on our task and the team that's in front of us," he added. "It's important for my players as well just to focus on the players that are actually playing now, and not how they played before."

"We don't know how they are going to approach the game tomorrow, we don't know the team, because it's a completely different team than the last time," said Cho, for her part. "My job is to go onto the pitch, try to show my best performance in the match."

Kick off is at 4 p.m., Manila time.

