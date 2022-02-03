Despite losing to South Korea, the Philippines will still compete in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup. AFC photo.

(UPDATED) The Philippines' impressive, historic campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 came to an end on Thursday afternoon with a 2-0 defeat to the Korea Republic in the semifinal of the tournament.

An early goal for South Korea set the tone of the match at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India, and the Filipinas played on the back foot all throughout as they dealt with non-stop attacks from the Taegeuk Ladies who dominated possession from the opening whistle on.

Veteran midfielder Cho So-Hyun opened the scoring in the fourth minute, heading in a cross off a corner by Kim Hye-Ri. It was the earliest goal given up by the Filipinas in the tournament, but they recovered well after and dealt better with South Korea's pressure.

But their defense was pierced again in the 34th minute, as Choo Hyo-Joo made an excellent run in the left flank before leaving the ball off for Son Hwa-Yeon, who beat Philippines' goal-keeper Chandler McDaniel in the near post.

The Filipinas stood firm in the second half, with McDaniel making several fine saves, but they could not make any serious threat to the South Korea goal. Carleigh Frilles and Katrina Guillou had a pair of clean chances late but they were dealt with comfortably by Kim Jung Mi.

"It was a really tough match, obviously," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic acknowledged after the match.

"Korea are the better team, they dominated and had more chances. We had five or six half chances as well. But the best part about today is, after 120 minutes the other night, the players fought to the death," he said, heaping praise on the Filipinas.

"I know I'm proud of them. The whole coaching staff is really proud, and everyone back home in the Philippines should be proud of this group. They've come a long way in such a short amount of time."

Philippines' defender Hali Long heads the ball out against South Korea. AFC photo.

Statistics after the match showed that Korea had 78% of the possession, but the Filipinas displayed the resolute defending that has become their trademark in the tournament to keep them from finding the back of the net.

McDaniel, after getting beaten twice in the first half, was called to action repeatedly in the second half but was up to the task. Her most impressive save came in the 87th minute, when she stretched to deny Lee Mi-Na who squeezed through the Philippines' backline.

On the other end, chances were few and far between for the Filipinas. Anicka Castañeda, who subbed in the 86th minute for Jessica Miclat, fired an attempt way over the bar just a minute after coming on.

Frilles also made an ambitious attempt from outside the box in the 92nd minute, but her strike went high and did not bother the South Korea 'keeper. The Filipinas' final action was from Guillou, whose header in the 93rd was off the mark.

"This team has grown so much," striker Sarina Bolden said in an emotional interview afterward. "Look how far we've come -- (we) Myanmar, Nepal, and we were barely able to compete with them but now look at us."

"We're competing with Australia, and Korea. I'm so freaking proud, excuse my language of this team and how much we brought to the table," she added.

Despite the defeat, the Filipinas will still exit the tournament having accomplished their ultimate goal -- to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

They punched their ticket to Australia/New Zealand 2023 with a thrilling win against Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal last Sunday, emerging triumphant 4-3 on penalties. That result set up a semis clash against South Korea, which had pulled off a 1-0 upset of pre-tournament favorites Australia in their own quarterfinal fixture.

For South Korea, this is also a historic campaign in the Women's Asian Cup as they advanced to the finals of the tournament for the first time.

They will play the winner of the other semifinal match between China and two-time defending champions Japan in Sunday's final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

