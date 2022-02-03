‘Best blessing’: Greg Slaughter welcomes first child

Professional basketball player Greg Slaughter is assuming another role in his life – this time, as a father.

This after his wife, former TV personality Schinina Juban, gave birth to their first child Stelina on Wednesday.

Slaughter took to Instagram to announce the good news with a photo carrying their newly-born daughter.

“Thank you @schininaslaughter for giving me the best blessing of my life. I’m so happy you’re here, Stelina,” the athlete said in the caption.

The Northport center married Juban in December 2020 via a civil wedding ceremony.

