Despite having suffered a knee injury that will keep her out of action for several months, offers are still coming in for Filipina basketball star Jack Animam.

This, according to her agent Patty Scott of East West Private, who touted Animam's impressive run with Radnički Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

"It speaks to the fact of how she utilized the time in Serbia well," Scott said in an appearance on "Play It Right TV" with Animam and Gilas Pilipinas women coach Pat Aquino.

"She made the most of her seven games, and let me tell you, it has rung worldwide," she said.

Animam played just seven games for Radnički but quickly established herself as their top scoring option. She averaged 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals, while playing over 30 minutes per game, in what was her first stint as a professional.

She tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee during warm-ups against Partizan on November 28, and eventually left the team in December to return to the United States for surgery and rehab.

According to Scott, Animam had received "multiple offers" from European teams before she suffered her injury.

"After the injury, the offers continue to come in," she revealed. "The teams know, they realized that where she's at, where she's going to be, but most importantly, they saw her performance, and they know she'll be even stronger when she comes back."

Scott also confirmed that Animam has an offer to return to Serbia. "They would love to have her there," she said.

However, Animam also has offers from "all parts of the world."

"(She has offers) in the Euroleague, she has offers in Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia," said Scott. "Obviously, she's still focused on the WNBA, so it'll be interesting."

"We'll have to take one day at a time to determine what we do with the draft here this year, and what the teams want to do."

The ACL tear was Animam's first major injury in her athletic career. She told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday that she is now on the third week of her recovery, and the swelling on her knee has lessened considerably.

She is still expected to miss the 31st Southeast Asian Games this May in Hanoi, Vietnam, but is not ruling out a return in September in time for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

