Adelaide coach believes Kai Sotto's time will come in NBA

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton believes Kai Sotto will get his chance to play in the NBA and that it's just a matter of time.

"There's no doubt that Kai will have every opportunity to play in the NBA," Bruton said in an interview on Play It Right TV with Dyan Castillejo and Quinito Henson. (LINK ON PLAY IT RIGHT TV )

"If it's this year, depending on how the draft stock goes 'coz as we all know it can be different at different times. It's to give him every shot to want to be first round and play and contribute, but I feel like right now, just for him to get drafted, his time will come."

The Adelaide 36ers coach said he has been working to mold Sotto into an elite playe who deserves playing in the NBA.

"My job is to help [Sotto] become an elite player and hopefully, one day get to the NBA, and to get there, everyday counts. And I need him to keep pushing himself and set the tone everyday in practice which he's been doing," he said.

"His charisma, his athleticism, it all shines within our group. The way he's played has been next level, diving for loose balls in practice, blocking shots which we know he's capable of doing, and finishing on the other end with authority and enjoying and bringing that smile in everyone's faces and his own, which has been good."

Sotto's hard work has been paying dividends so far in the NBL, where he normed 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds for the 36ers in the last three games.

Bruton said Sotto is starting to get attention from NBA scouts.

"I think for every scout that I've spoken to so far from around the NBA that wanna know about Kai Sotto and his personality, what he can bring and where he fits, I said no doubt he's gonna be there," he said.

"Everyone understands that he's gonna be there at some point, it's just a matter of when."