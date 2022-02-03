Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Dave Joerger. NBA Media

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Dave Joerger, who in November took a leave of absence to undergo treatment for a form of head and neck cancer, will return to the 76ers' bench on a full-time basis.

The 76ers announced the news in a statement Wednesday before their home game against the Washington Wizards.

Joerger, 47, has been away from the 76ers since Nov. 13 while undergoing cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center -- Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. The team said Joerger's treatments ended in mid-December and that he will "continue his recovery as he rejoins the 76ers coaching staff."

"Words can't describe how grateful I am to be back around this basketball team," Joerger said in the statement. "The last several months have been some of the most challenging of my life."

Joerger went on to thank the 76ers' organization, his family and his medical team for support.

"Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart," Joerger said. "For now, I'm energized by the trajectory of this 76ers team and am looking forward to helping our group reach the ultimate goal of an NBA championship."

In November, Joerger told ESPN that he noticed a lump in his throat over a year earlier and informed his physician. The initial scan returned negative; however, he monitored the situation and underwent another scan that revealed the Stage 1 cancer.

Joerger is in his second season as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers with the 76ers. Joerger previously was head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies (2013-16) and Sacramento Kings (2016-19).

Joerger has a 245-247 record in his six seasons as a head coach and his Memphis teams made the playoffs in all three of his seasons.

Entering Wednesday's night's game, the 76ers were 31-19 and in second place in the Eastern Conference.