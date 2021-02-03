Tennis: Alex Eala resumes winning ways at Spain ITF event

Young Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala made short work of Ana Lantigua De La Nuez of Spain on Wednesday to open the final leg of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour in Spain.

Eala took down De La Nuez, ranked No. 52 in the ITF, 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round of the $15,000 tournament.

The 15-year-old Filipina is looking to claim her second pro tournament title after topping the first leg of the series held in Manacor.

Nuez, also ranked No. 619 by the WTA, is the latest experienced player who has lost to Eala.

Eala recently barged into the Top 1,000 of the WTA rankings, moving to No. 942 this week after a strong showing in her last two pro tournaments.