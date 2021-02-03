Team Lakay cites psychological benefits of MMA training

Joshua Pacio achieved a lot because of his MMA training. File photo

Over the past years, people across the globe have increasingly turned to martial arts as their primary fitness option. It’s no longer just a sport, but also a viable alternative to the traditional gym.

In fact, some of the greatest martial artists in the world can attest to the many benefits martial arts.

Reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio, both members of the famed Team Lakay of Baguio City, can say with confidence that martial arts has had a positive effect on their lives.

“Learning martial arts has molded me into a better person. I was a very different Joshua Pacio 15 years ago, before I took up martial arts. And this is because of the core values that martial arts taught me, and of course, because of the people who guided me on my journey,” said Pacio.

“Martial arts principles help us in our everyday lives with how we approach people and relationships. It teaches us to apply discipline in all aspects of our lives, and of course, self-control mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

Pacio rose to become one of the most talented martial artists in the industry. Because martial arts improved not just his professional career, but also his personal life, Pacio urged everyone to practice martial arts.

“Some people may have the misconception that MMA is a brutal sport. But believe me, it will change your life. When you take up martial arts, you learn it’s not just about punching and kicking. That’s just part of it. The lessons go deeper than that. Martial arts will make you a better version of yourself,” said Pacio.

“The main thing for me is developing self-discipline. When you have self-discipline, everything else follows. It will reflect in your attitude and work ethic. In the famous words of Kung Fu Panda, ‘there is no secret ingredient, it’s just you.’ This means everything is up to you. So just enjoy what you’re doing, and don’t quit. When you get tired, take a rest, and then go again. Just don’t quit.”

Eustaquio, on the other hand, noted how martial arts is a holistic fitness undertaking, one that unites the mind, body, and spirit. He shares the same sentiments as his younger teammate.

“Martial arts has played a very big role in my life. It has gotten me through some difficult times. There are times that I get frustrated with different things, but I just go to the gym, sweat it out and leave the gym free-spirited after,” said Eustaquio,

“You learn something new everyday. Last year, it helped me to become more mentally tough during the pandemic. I was constantly motivated and found different ways to stay active. When the mind is healthy, the body is healthy, and the spirit is healthy. Martial arts is my way of life.”

“Martial arts taught me that nothing is impossible,” Eustaquio said.

