Report: NBA to mandate players wear KN95 or KF94 masks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) puts on a face mask on the bench alongside forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. File Photo. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The NBA is poised to issue yet another mask mandate, requiring players to wear KN95 or KF94 masks, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The policy is expected to go into effect next week once the league distributes the masks to every team, per the report.

It's the latest effort by the league to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among players, coaches and staff.

Last month the league made it mandatory practice for dressed and active players to wear masks on the bench until they enter a game.

The NBA has postponed 23 games so far this season due to health and safety protocols.

The KN95 and KF94 masks are similar and come close to the filtration found in N95 masks, that are reserved for medical professionals. KF stands for Korean filter; KN is the Chinese equivalent to N95 masks.

The KF94 captures 94 percent of particles in the air whereas the KN95 captures 95 percent.