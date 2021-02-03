PBA: Sonny Thoss willing to return, waiting for COVID-19 vaccine



MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska veteran Sonny Thoss is willing to return to the PBA, but only once a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

This, according to Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann, who revealed that Thoss is still open to a comeback after retiring in September 2020.

"There are some players that are willing to play 'pag may vaccine," Bachmann said in a press conference recently. "One example is Sonny Thoss. He's just waiting for a vaccine so he can play again."

This is an about-face for Thoss, who initially decided to retire after 15 seasons in the PBA last September. The 39-year-old big man had reportedly opted against renewing his contract with Alaska, which expired in August 2020.

Thoss spent his entire career with the Aces after being drafted fifth overall in 2004.

The PBA has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross to procure vaccines for its teams.

In an appearance on "Coaches Unfiltered," Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso acknowledged that while Thoss has not yet retired officially, he is "in limbo."

"Sonny will most likely not play again because I don't think the vaccine will be here on time," he admitted. "Until that's really clear, and we get the go-signal from our team doctor soon, I don't anticipate seeing Sonny."

"So unfortunately, he won't probably be with us again, at least for this conference," he added.

But Cariaso is still hopeful that Thoss will be able to suit up for Alaska at some point, especially as they want to give him a "proper sendoff."

Thoss had been the Aces' pillar of strength throughout his career, and he helped them win three championships. He was the Finals MVP of Alaska's most recent title in the 2013 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"We want to give him the proper sendoff, that's just one more conference," said Cariaso. "(The last conference) didn't work out the way we wanted to. So we'll see."

Related video: