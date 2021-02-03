PBA: CJ Perez admits trade talks a distraction from Gilas training

Amid all the talk regarding his controversial transfer to San Miguel Beer, 2019 Rookie of the Year CJ Perez is doing his best to concentrate on the task at hand: to prepare for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Perez is already training with the Gilas pool in the Calamba bubble when news about his transfer from Terrafirma Dyip to the Beermen broke out.

He said he tried not to be distracted while in the thick of training with the national team.

"Actually, mas iniisip ko 'yung training dito (sa Inspire). Kasi nacha-challenge 'yung mental toughness (mo). At physical talaga, napapasubo ako dito," Perez told the PBA website.

The deal between San Miguel and Terrafirma was approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office Tuesday.

The Dyip traded Perez in exchange for the Beermen's Ganuelas-Rosser, Gelo Alolino, and Russell Escoto -- along with SMB's first round picks this year and in 2022.

"Hindi ko na iniisip 'yung mga 'yun kasi kailangan kong mag-focus dito sa Gilas," he said.

But Perez admitted the issue can be unsettling especially since he has no control over it.

This is why he is glad the issue has been put to rest so he can give full attention on Gilas' last two weeks of training in Calamba.

The team is set to fly to Doha, Qatar three days before the Feb. 18 to 22 qualifiers.

FROM THE ARCHIVES