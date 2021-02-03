NBA: Suns to welcome back fans starting Sunday

Some suns fans will be able to see Phoenix center Deandre Ayton and the rest of the team in action in their arena. File photo. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Phoenix Suns will allow a limited number of fans to attend games for the first time this season, starting with a special invitation to healthcare workers on Sunday.

The Suns will allow 1,500 ticketed fans starting Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, not including suites that can be filled to 25 percent capacity.

The Suns are offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers and their families for Sunday's contest against the Boston Celtics.

"As the true MVPs of our community, we want to honor and thank our healthcare heroes for all they have done during these challenging times," Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to welcome fans back to Phoenix Suns Arena. Our staff has worked tirelessly with the NBA and health officials to ensure proper protocols are in place to keep everyone safe."

This limited accommodation is in accordance with guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, the NBA and Arizona Department of Health Services, the team said.

Before attending, however, fans must fill out and submit a Fan Promise, an online standardized health questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.