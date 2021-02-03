MMA: Zamboanga backs Stamp Fairtex to triumph at ONE: Unbreakable III

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina fighter Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga will be rooting for her good friend, Stamp Fairtex, when the Thai star returns to action at ONE: Unbreakable III this Friday.

Fairtex is looking to secure a third world title when she takes on Russian grappling specialist Alyona Rassohyna in the main event, to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Zamboanga is admittedly unfamiliar with Rassohyna, but she is confident that Fairtex will emerge victorious.

"I have full confidence in her abilities. Stamp is a great fighter," said Zamboanga. "Stamp is always hungry and trains very hard. She's gotten a whole lot better now than before, because she always has that eagerness to improve and to win."

Zamboanga used to train with Fairtex at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. The two formed a tight bond, and chronicled their friendship on social media.

The Filipina has since switched gyms, however, and is now based at Bangkok's Marrok Force gym with older brother Drex Zamboanga and their friend Fritz Biagtan.

Despite the distance, Zamboanga said her friendship with Fairtex has not been compromised.

"I always enjoyed how we laughed and had fun with each other during training. I miss our post-workout TikTok dances and eating lots of food together," she said.

Stamp surrendered both her kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles last year, in a pair of heartbreaking setbacks in the ring. However, the 23-year-old has now become fully dedicated to her mixed martial arts career, where she ranks No. 5 at women's atomweight.

Zamboanga currently holds the No. 1 spot in the division, but she is putting a potential rivalry with her good friend aside and is rooting for her to win.

"I really believe Stamp will bring home the win. She looks super motivated right now, especially after her last fight. People will see a newer and better Stamp in this fight. I wish her the best, always," said Zamboanga.

Zamboanga has remained in Bangkok since the COVID-19 pandemic caused lockdowns and forced travel restrictions in early 2020. She plans to remain in Bangkok to continue her training until it becomes viable for her to return to the Philippines.

