Gilas players excited to welcome Kai Sotto in Laguna bubble



MANILA, Philippines -- Like many Filipino fans, the Gilas Pilipinas players at the Inspire Sports Academy can't wait for Kai Sotto to join them in training.

Sotto arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday morning and is currently in quarantine. He will join the national team pool at the facility in Calamba, Laguna upon clearing the quarantine protocols.

"We are excited," said CJ Perez, who has been training in Calamba with the national team since mid-January.

"Siyempre, Kai Sotto, malaking tulong, malaking bagay siya sa Gilas Pilipinas talaga," he said. "And ayun nga, talagang si Kai talaga 'yung inaantay nila eh."

Sotto will join a group that includes six PBA players: Perez, Kiefer Ravena, Justin Chua, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, and Raul Soyud. Also in the pool are the four players taken by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in a special draft in 2019 -- Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, and twins Matt and Mike Nieto.

The rest of the pool is composed of collegiate standouts: Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano, Calvin Oftana, Dwight Ramos, Kemark Carino, Justin Baltazar, Will Navaro, and naturalization prospect Ange Kouame.

Sotto, at just 18 years old, will be the youngest in the group, but Perez said the towering center will certainly make an impact for the squad.

"Malaki 'yung maitutulong ni Kai kasi 'yun nga, para maging malaki 'yung lineup ng Pilipinas," he explained. "Kailangan talaga si Kai and siyempre si Kai, kilala naman natin si Kai."

"Magaling na player, bata pa, pero nakakasabay siya sa mga matatanda. And siyempre kailangan natin mga shot blocks ni Kai. Siyempre malaking bagay, malaking bagay si Kai sa team," he stressed.

If all goes well, Sotto should have a week or so to practice with the team at Inspire, before they leave for Doha, Qatar for the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The Philippines will play South Korea twice and Indonesia once in the window, which will again be held in a biosecure bubble similar to what was put together by FIBA in Manama, Bahrain last November.

