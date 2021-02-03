Alyssa Valdez, Japoy Lizardo shoot exercise video for elementary kids

MANILA, Philippines -- Milo Philippines and the Department of Education have joined hands in spreading the importance of physical health and exercise among young students, with the help of social media.

The "Milo Champion Habit" program was initially launched last December. It will provide students in the elementary level an exercise program that they can follow online.

Volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez, who has been part of the Milo family for the past five years, is featured in the video that is expected to reach millions of students.

To make it more accessible to students nationwide, Milo sports executive Luigi Pumaren said the six-minute video may be viewed on Milo's YouTube Channel.

"The program focuses on developing speed, agility, strength and power," said Pumaren during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"It's an exercise that can turn into a habit," added Valdez, who was joined in the video by noted taekwondo coach Japoy Lizardo.

"We're hoping for this pandemic to end so we can do this face-to-face with our young students,," she added.

Joel Erestain of DepEd, who graced the forum on behalf of Undersecretary Tonisito Umali, cited the importance of physical health among the students especially in this time of pandemic.

"The best way to fight back (against the virus) is by being healthy and staying healthy. We want to instill the habit of daily exercise among our youth," he said.

Related video: