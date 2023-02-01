Talk 'N Text import Jalen Hudson admitted he was frustrated by their 110-108 defeat to NLEX on Wednesday's PBA Governors' Cup.

Not only did he see their 15-point lead go to waste, he also felt that a couple of calls on him late in the game were questionable.

Hudson referred to two successive calls on him while he was dealing with NLEX import Jonathan Simmons.

“Simmons actually weighs more than me, so I’m questioning the call,” said the TNT import after their defeat.

“I mean, I won’t blame the refs for a loss or anything, but I definitely think those are both very questionable calls.”

Referees whistled on Hudson with 6:00 to go when he errantly hit Simmons with his arm on the offense.

Hudson was again called for a foul with 5:00 to go when he bumped Simmons on the way to the basket.

“I thought those were big plays,” said Hudson.

But he said TNT will have to work harder in the end game to avoid getting into the same situation.

"We gotta be sharper. We gotta be better and finish stronger,” he said.