PBA: Phoenix nabs first win at NorthPort's expense

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Phoenix Super LPG finally scored a breakthrough with a 108-97 beating of NorthPort on Thursday's PBA Governors Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Jason Perkins and Du'Vaughn Maxwell each scored 26 points to lead the Fuel Masters to their first win in the season-ending conference.

RJ Jazul aded 16, while Sean Manganti fired 13 for Phoenix, which led by as much as 27 points.

Phoenix appeared headed to a sure victory but NorthPort was able to pull to within 5 points, 92-87, with 7:13 remaining in the game.

Fortunately, Perkins orchestrated the Fuel Masters’ 8-0 wind0-up to quash the Batang Pier's uprising and prevent Phoenix's endgame collapse.

It was Phoenix's first win under Jamike Jarin, who took over the coaching job following the exit of Topex Robinson.

Marcus Weathers had 31 points for the Batang Pier, who have yet to win a game in 4 outings.

The scores:

PHOENIX 108 – Perkins 26, Maxwell 26, Jazul 15, Manganti 13, Tio 8, Garcia 6, Serrano 6, Muyang 2, Lojera 2, Lalata 2, Soyud 1, Adamos 0, Alejandro 0, Camacho 0, Go 0

NORTHPORT 97 – Weathers 28, Salado 15, Dela Cruz 12, Munzon 8, Chan 7, Tolentino 6, Sumang 5, Balagasay 5, Calma 2, Zamar 2, Taha 2, Caperal 2, Ayaay 0

Quarters: 23-25, 55-46, 86-71, 108-97

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.