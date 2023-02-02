PBA: Franklin's triple-double powers Converge past Rain or Shine

Jamaal Franklin dished out a triple-double effort to tow Converge past Rain or Shine, 112-98, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday at Philsports Arena.

Franklin was outstanding with his 25 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds as the FiberXers roll to their fourth straight victory.

Justin Arana himself tallied a career second-best 21 points as Converge took the solo leadership in the PBA Governors Cup.

Four other FiberXers churned out double-digit outputs. Alec Stockton, Jeron Teng, Jerrick Balanza, and Abu Tratter added at least 10 points each.

Converge coach Aldin Ayo lauded his players for a job well done.

"It's not from our system. 'Yung ganyang performances galing sa extra nila, not necessarily in practice. Sila ang gumagawa niyan," he said.

He also wasn't surprised by Franklin's triple-double.

"It's his game. He's a complete player who can score, execute and crush the boards when he needs to," said Ayo.

Michael Qualls fired 34 markers but this was not enough for Rain or Shine to prevent the loss.

The Elasto Painters dropped to their third consecutive defeat as head coach Yeng Guiao was ejected for two technical fouls.

