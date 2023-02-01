Football: PFF chief Araneta re-elected to FIFA Council

PFF President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta with the AFC Executive Committee. Handout photo.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta has been re-elected to the FIFA Council for the term 2023-2027, following the 33rd AFC Congress held in Manama, Bahrain.

Araneta garnered 34 votes, more than the simple majority of 23 votes required during the elections.

The proceedings also saw AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa re-elected as president for the term 2023-2027 by acclamation.

During Araneta's previous four-year term in the FIFA council, he supported the increase of slots for Asian countries in the FIFA World Cup from 4.5 slots to 8.5 slots beginning in 2026. In addition, he also supported FIFA's cause to set aside $200 million for talent identification and development to help member associations develop and nurture competitive national teams.

"I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Asian Football Confederation family for their trust and confidence in electing me to the FIFA Council for the term 2023-2027," Araneta said in a statement provided by the PFF.

"Being in the FIFA Council is a position I do not take lightly and I am well aware of the responsibility given to me. I look forward to continuing our work in the FIFA Council to advance initiatives meant to develop, grow and promote The Beautiful Game," he added.

Araneta was among the seven candidates for the five representative spots in the FIFA Council.

Also winning seats were: Kohzo Tajima of Japan, Datuk Haji Hamidin bin Haji Mohd Amin of Malaysia, H.E. Sheikh Hamad Khalifa A. A. Al Thani of Qatar, and Yasser Al Misehal of Saudi Arabia.

The Philippine delegation to the AFC Congress are PFF vice president Joselito Pinol, PFF board member Jay Adriatico and PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes, who acted as the voting delegate from the Philippines.