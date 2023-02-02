Dynamo snaps Strong Group's win streak in Dubai

From the UAE Basketball Association Facebook page

Strong Group absorbed its first defeat in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship on Thursday following a loss to Lebanon's Dynamo at the Al Nasr Club Hall in Dubai, UAE.

Despite leading for most part of the final period, the Strong Group collapsed in the end game and fell to an 89-83 loss.

It was Strong Group's first loss in 4 games.

Zhabazz Muhammad scored 25 points and got 9 rebounds for Strong Group but was limited in the final minutes.

Jerom Lastimosa went 6-of-9 from the field to finish with 14 points. Nick Young, hampered by a knee problem, settled for 11, while Renaldo Balkman, who was under the weather added 10.

Strong Group will next face Al Riyadi on Friday morning.

The Dynamo was led by Cleanthony Early's 29 points. The Lebanese squad used a 11-2 wind up to knock the wind out of Strong Group.