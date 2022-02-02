The VAR set-up in the AFC Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal game between China and Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the AFC.

The quarterfinal matches of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India last Sunday saw the use of VAR technology for the first time in the country.

It had been announced ahead of the continental competition that VAR (video assistant referee) technology will be used starting in the knockout stage.

The quarterfinal match between Japan and Thailand became the first match in India to use the technology, although VAR was not needed to make any significant decisions in the match played in Navi Mumbai.

Nonetheless, its presence indicated another turning point in football history in India. Japan went on to win the match, 7-0, to stay on track in their title defense.

The VAR became a prominent factor in the match between Korea and Australia in Pune. The game featured one of the biggest upsets in the tournament, with Korea winning over pre-tournament favorites Australia, 1-0.

In the first half, the VAR technology came to play for the first time in the tournament, resulting in a penalty for South Korea though Cho So-hyun could not convert from the spot.

There was another significant penalty check in the second half when Steph Catley appeared to have been pushed inside the box, but the VAR did not signal for a penalty.

Soon after that decision, Korea midfielder Ji So-yun scored the match-winning goal in the 87th minute to take her side to the final four.

With the tournament reaching the business end, the VAR can further shape up the remainder of the tournament in new ways and signal for a new era in Indian football.

VAR IMPLEMENTATION

At the Women's Asian Cup, six dedicated video match officials have been given access to seven different live camera feeds to inspect all the live action on the field. VAR can review four categories of decisions: goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card, and mistaken identity in awarding a red or yellow card.

The VAR match official and the on-field referee will work together to make the aforementioned category of decisions. A review of decision can only be initiated by either of the two personnel and not by any player. The VAR official can ask an on-field referee to overturn their decision.

At the same time, the on-field referee may also choose to conduct an On-Field Review (OFR) by halting the game and reviewing footage from the screen. At all times, the on-field referee can ignore the advice from the VAR.