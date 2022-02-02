Gilas Pilipinas is likely to tap some of Talk 'N Text's key pieces for its campaign in the coming FIBA World Cup qualifiers this month.

The national team will have do to without Kai Sotto and other players due to commitments overseas which is why Gilas will need reinforcements from the pro league.

The PBA reported that in a Zoom meeting with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, deputy commissioner Eric Castro and special assistant to the commissioner Mich Flores on Wednesday morning, returning coach Chot Reyes presented a plan to tap some Tropang GIGA players to fill the gaps in the Gilas lineup.

"Ayaw naman i-disrupt ni Coach Chot ang PBA. So ang plano niya mag-inject lang ng TNT players sa Gilas for the qualifiers set in the last week of February," said Marcial.

"What we would do now is to adjust our schedule to accommodate the request. Paglalaruin na agad namin ang TNT sa Governors' Cup resumption, four to five games, para pagdating ng FIBA qualifiers, libre na ang TNT players."

The Reyes-mentored Tropang GIGA are the reigning PBA all-Filipino champions. It would be ideal for Reyes to utilize some of his wards who are already familiar with his system.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has set the February window at the Araneta Coliseum where Gilas plays South Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25 and New Zealand on Feb. 27.

The next window will start in June with the Philippines facing India on the June 30 and New Zealand on July 3.