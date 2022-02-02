MANILA, Philippines -- The most memorable period in Philippine sports history will be relived and honored next month, when the Philippine Sportswriters Association hold its annual Awards Night.

The event will be held in cooperation with San Miguel Corp. and is scheduled for March 14 at the Diamond Hotel Manila. It may still be conducted in virtual fashion, as the group is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country leading up to the event.

The sportswriting community will pay tribute to the men and women who made 2021 an unforgettable year for sports, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The highlight of the event will be the awarding of the Athlete of the Year, given by the oldest media organization in the country composed of editors and writers of leading dailies and sports websites in the country.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz leads several nominees for the coveted award after she ended a nearly 100-year wait for the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Also on the list are U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo, Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, U.S. Open billiards champion Carlos Biado, tennis Grand Slam winner Alex Eala, and four-weight division champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

Other awards to be given are the President’s Award, Executive of the Year, National Sports Association (NSA) of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

An Excellence in Leadership award will be handed out during the gala night, according to PSA president Rey C. Lachica, sports editor of Tempo.

Major awards, the ‘Manok Ng Bayan Award,’ and special citations complete the compact list of honorees.

Last year, the PSA held its Awards Night virtually for the first time in its history, with Saso emerging as the 2020 Athlete of the Year.

The event is also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, and supported by MILO, 1Pacman, the PBA, Rain or Shine, ICTSI, Philracom, Chooks To Go, Smart, and the MVP Sports Foundation.