PBA: Chris Banchero suits up for Meralco



MANILA -- Chris Banchero has signed up with the Meralco Bolts after his stint with Phoenix Super LPG.

Meralco coach Norman Black welcomed the 33-year-old point guard with open arms.

“We’re happy to have Chris join us,” said Black. “His experience and talent are evident, now the next step is to have him adjusted as quickly as possible. We look forward to having Chris join our next practice.”

Meralco saw the opportunity to get Banchero when he decided to become an unrestricted free agent. He joins the team's mainstays Chris Newsome, Anjo Caram, and Aaron Black.

Prior to his transfer to Meralco, Banchero spent a year with the Super LPG after a surprise trade by Magnolia involving Calvin Abueva.

Meralco believes Banchero fits well into the team’s culture.