Alex Eala at the first leg of the 2022 W25 Manacor tournament in Spain. Photo courtesy of the Rafa Nadal Academy on Instagram

MANILA — No. 5 seed Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy overwhelmed Alex Eala of the Philippines at the W25 Manacor opening round, with the veteran imposing a 6-2, 6-1 win at the Rafa Nadal Academy, Wednesday in Spain.

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) No. 201 Gatto-Monticone, 34, broke serve immediately in the opening game. It was a tight first set until the arduous 5th game, which went in favor of the Italian.

From 3-2, Gatto-Monticone extended her lead to 5-2 following a double fault from the 16-year-old Filipino junior exempt, who is now the WTA No. 574.

As the Italian was serving for the set, Eala was able notch 2 break points. Gatto-Monticone fought on until a long forehand from the Filipino concluded the 1st set.

The Italian broke serve again in the opening game of the 2nd set after Eala failed to return a drop shot.

A forehand error from Gatto-Monticone allowed Eala to trail at 1-2, but the Italian went on to command the match by winning the next 3 games.

Serving to stay in the match at 1-5, Eala was down 0-40. The teenager was able to save 3 match points and gain advantage on deuce, but Gatto-Monticone fired a cross court backhand return of serve winner to level the 7th game at 40-40.

A forehand down the line winner gave the Italian her 4th match point, and she was able to clinch an opening round victory courtesy of a forehand volley error from Eala.

Their first round match on Wednesday was scheduled first on Center Court, which is also the venue of Eala’s quarterfinal doubles match alongside Elsa Jacquemot of France.

Eala and Jacquemot, who received a walkover from Italian twins Anna and Bianca Turati, will face No. 3 seeds Olga Parres Azcoitia of Spain and Aurora Zantedeschi of Italy in the 4th and final match on Center Court.

The $25,000 competition is the 3rd and final leg of the W25 Manacor of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour.

Eala failed to enter the main draw of the 1st leg of the W25 Manacor, falling short in the 3rd and final qualifying round as the No. 11 seed.

She defeated Ella Hojnik of Slovenia and Mia Chudejova of Slovakia before losing to top seed Alice Rame of France.

In the 2nd leg of the W25 Manacor, ABS-CBN News learned from tournament organizers that Eala was forced to withdraw due to sickness on the day of her 1st round match.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, bagged her maiden professional title in 2021 at the W15 Manacor tournament.

As the Filipino teen tennis star seeks to further improve her game, she was named as a recipient of the ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme.

The ITF program, which has 44 recipients for 2022, seeks to support players from developing tennis regions so that they may gain competitive experience at international events, including the grand slams.

In the juniors’ side, Eala is the Juniors World No. 12 with girls’ doubles grand slam titles from the 2020 Australian Open with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia and 2021 Roland Garros with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

In 2021, Eala was among the 15 recipients of the ITF Junior Player Grants Programme.

