Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers will have to wait before they can build on their impressive upset of the Melbourne United last Sunday.

The National Basketball League (NBL) on Wednesday announced that they have postponed the 36ers' next two games, in compliance with their COVID health and safety protocols as well as the close contact requirements of the state government.

Adelaide was supposed to play the Brisbane Bullets on Thursday, February 3, and the Sydney Kings on Sunday, February 6.

Both games will be rescheduled at a later date, the team said.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league's number one priority when considering these matters," the NBL also said.

"The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts," it added.

The 36ers are expected to be back in action on February 11 against the Bullets at the Nissan Arena.