Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate Poole's three-point shot late in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Jordan Poole scored 31 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, as the short-handed Golden State Warriors erased a 17-point deficit to stun the host San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday.

The Spurs led by 15 points after three periods before Golden State's makeshift lineup roared back to tie the game at 114 on Jonathan Kuminga's layup with 2:34 to play. Damion Lee's 3-pointer on the ensuing possession capped a 13-0 run and garnered the Warriors their first advantage since the opening minutes.

The lead changed hands four times over the next two minutes, the fourth on Poole's 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds left. Two free throws by Lee with 4.9 seconds remaining clinched a seventh straight win for the Warriors.

The Warriors played the second game of a road back-to-back without Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (knee, Achilles management), Andrew Wiggins (knee), Nemanja Bjelica (back) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot). Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and James Wiseman are also on Golden State's injured list.

Lee added 21 points for the Warriors, with Moses Moody hitting a career-high 20, Kuminga scoring 19 and Kevon Looney racking up 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Keldon Johnson added 21 points, Derrick White had 16, Devin Vassell tallied 14, Lonnie Walker IV scored 11 and Doug McDermott hit for 10.

San Antonio blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead for the second straight game.

San Antonio led by 10 points in the first quarter, behind eight points by McDermott and 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Warriors could not make much of a dent in the lead in the second quarter, never getting closer than two points before the Spurs pushed their advantage to 11 points in the waning seconds of the half. San Antonio led 69-61 at the break.

Murray led all scorers in the half, with 15 points. Johnson and Vassell added 11 points each as San Antonio outshot the Warriors 58.7 percent to 51.2 percent, including a 10-for-18 showing on 3-pointers.

Moody pace Golden State with 14 points while Looney racked up 12 points and 10 rebounds and Poole also scored 12 points.