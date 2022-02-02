NBA: LaMelo Ball highlights revamped Rising Stars event

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball is headed to All-Star Weekend to appear in the Rising Stars competition.

The Charlotte Hornets guard will be joined by three players each from the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

The event will feature 12 rookies, 12 second-year players and four prospects from the NBA G League's Ignite team.

While previous editions of the competition featured rookies opposing second-year players, a new format will be in place this year. The players will be divided into four seven-player squads that will face off in two opening-round games. The winners will meet in the final game.

The semifinal games will end when one team hits 50 points, and the final will be first to 75, in honor of the league's 75th anniversary.

The head coaches will be members of the NBA's 75th anniversary team, and they will be aided by assistant coaches from the All-Star Game coaching staffs. Each head coach will select his squad in a draft, with one G League player to go to each team.

The NBA participants were selected in voting by NBA assistant coaches, while the G League participants were chosen in voting by G League head coaches.

The Rising Stars event will be held Feb. 18 in Cleveland, where the All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 20.

In between, the skills competition is set for Feb. 19 in Cleveland, highlighted by the Slam Dunk contest. The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Slam Dunk competitors will be Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

NBA Rising Stars players

Rookies:

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Second-year players:

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

NBA G League Ignite players

MarJon Beauchamp

Dyson Daniels

Jaden Hardy

Scoot Henderson



