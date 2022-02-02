NBA: Bulls finish strong vs. Magic to win season series

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at the United Center. Matt Marton, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds and Zach LaVine added 26 points to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 126-115 victory against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, logging his 27th double-double of the season and seventh in the past eight games. The Bulls closed the game on an 11-0 run, limiting the Magic to zero points over the final 5:34.

Former Bull Wendell Carter Jr. flirted with a double-double for the Magic, contributing 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Franz Wagner (22 points), Cole Anthony (20) and Gary Harris (13) rounded out a balanced attack.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Chicago shot 51.1 percent compared to 49.5 percent for Orlando. With their 32nd victory of the season, the Bulls surpassed their win total from last season.

Orlando proved pesky throughout the night. Facing a 10-point deficit with 7:38 to go, the Magic uncorked a game-tying, 10-0 run in just 1:36, getting five points from Wagner during the spurt.

The Bulls channeled grittier defense down the stretch while spreading the ball. Ayo Dosunmu had nine of Chicago's 25 assists to go with 13 points. Javonte Green scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Anthony added nine assists and six boards for the Magic.

After leading by as many as nine points in the first half, the Bulls struggled to pull away from Orlando for much of the third quarter. The Magic drew to within three points on Wagner's layup with 5:01 left in the third before the teams traded runs, with a late Chicago spurt pushing the team to a 103-94 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

The Bulls avenged a 19-point loss in Orlando on Jan. 23 to win three of four from the Magic, clinching the season series for the first time since sweeping all four meetings in 2017-18.