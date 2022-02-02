MMA: Team Lakay coach sees big things for Loman

From the early beginnings of Team Lakay, legendary coach Mark Sangiao knew he had a gem in Stephen "The Sniper" Loman.

It was only a matter of time for everyone to see how capable his debuting ward would be in ONE Championship.

Loman wasted no time showing his pedigree, stopping erstwhile No. 3-ranked contender Yusup "Maestro" Saadulaev in the first round in ONE: Winter Warriors II last December.

Relying on his heavy hands, Loman decked Saadulaev with his powerful left hand that forced the referee to call for the bell at the 4:09 mark of the first round.

It was something that Sangiao expected.

"I was not surprised knowing the fight record and experiences of Stephen and that he was a long reigning champion for some years in another promotion," he said.

"What I was surprised of was Yusup’s game plan of exchanging strikes with The Sniper. Striking is the bread and butter of Team Lakay as we all know and we were expecting a ground game from Yusup, but he didn't try to take the fight to the ground."

Another thing that Sangiao anticipated was Loman shooting up the official rankings at ONE, going up as high as taking Saadulaev's spot at the top 3.

"He pulled a clean win over Yusup who was holding the third rank, so to me, this should automatically put Stephen into the top five in the division," said Sangiao.

There's one thing clear to Sangiao, though: Loman's honeymoon period is now over.

With a performance like that, Loman certainly put everyone on notice such that he could be considered a potential opponent for those listed over him, especially reigning ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes and the next challenger John Lineker.

Fortunately for him, Sangiao has already walked this path before with former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon. Although that ride turned out to be short, what's more important were the lessons that the Baguio-based stable got along the way -- one that they aim to utilize with the next generation now in tow.

"If there’s one thing that we got from our experiences then, it's that it's important to have self-assurance, that imposing self-confidence that you’ll win the war," he said.

Sangiao expects Loman's star to continue to shine as he braces for more top-flight fighters in the weight class.

"If Stephen will be able to duplicate the commanding result he got from this debut fight, then facing the champion won't be that far-fetched," he said.

"There's still a lot that the ONE fans have yet to see from Stephen, but one thing that you should watch out for him will be his power."

