Fil-American fighter Mark Striegl will be looking to notch his first UFC victory when he meets American veteran Chas Skelly in UFC Fight Night on February 20.

He reunited with renowned MMA coach George Castro in Peoria, Arizona

for this one, hoping that familiarity will help him get a breakthrough in the UFC.

"It's great being with him. He's my head coach and we done some great things together in the Philippines, from SEA Games to the URCC world title," Striegl said in a recent interview announcing his fight with Skelly.

Striegl made his UFC debut in October 2020 where he lost to Russian grappler Said Nurmagomedov.

"I have nothing against my old team that I worked with from the last UFC fight. They are a great team but definitely it helps to have a coach that knows you and put in a lot of time and work with together," he said.

The 33-year-old Striegl added that he plans to stay at 145 pounds where he is more comfortable at his age.

"Majority of my career I fought at 145 and as I grow older i just feel that making 135 is a pretty hard weight cut now. As I'm older I put on a lot of lot body mass. Maybe in my early 20s I could have made it at 135 quite easily," he explained.

"Now that I'm older, I just feel 145 is the best weight class for me. I feel durable and strong in that weight."

Striegl and URCC featherweight champion Skelly both sport an 18-3 win-loss record. Fourteen of Striegl’s victories were by submission.

He was supposed to fight last year but an injury sustained during training camp got in the way.