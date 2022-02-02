INSPIRE Sports Academy opens The Athletic Club

The INSPIRE Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The INSPIRE Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna is taking its game to a higher level by opening its newest offering -- The Athletic Club.

INSPIRE is among the top all-around sports training facilities outside of Metro Manila and has hosted several national teams in training "bubbles," including the Philippine men's national basketball team.

Through The Athletic Club, INSPIRE is opening its doors to individual athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while offering premier facilities and high-end equipment.

Members of The Athletic Club will have access to INSPIRE's High Performance Gym, where members have the chance to get stronger in a focused environment while enhancing their strength and conditioning with in-house coaches.

The Athletic Club members can also access INSPIRE's other facilities, including its Hoops Center, which features two full-size FIBA-standard basketball courts in addition to a 3x3 court, a total of 17 baskets, and an indoor running track.

The Athletic Club members can also use INSPIRE's multi-sport facility and football pitch. The multi-sport facility meets FIVB standards and can be configured and utilized for a variety of other sports training and competition activities like volleyball, futsal, badminton, and even combat sports, while the football pitch has a 68m x 36m artificial turf pitch ideal for senior 7-a-side, tactics training 8-a-side or youth 9-a-side football.

Those who need a place to unwind can also head over to the INSPIRE lounge, while groups and teams can also avail of the INSPIRE Dormitel, which has 28 quad-sharing rooms and 32 twin rooms.

INSPIRE will also soon unveil its tennis courts, swimming pool, and wellness center, and all these will be accessible to members of The Athletic Club.