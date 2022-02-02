Football: Contract status farthest on Stajcic's mind

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic. AFC photo

Alen Stajcic was adamant that his contract situation with the Philippines was "really not relevant" as they prepare for their AFC Women's Asian Cup semifinal match against South Korea.

Stajcic's contract will expire at the end of the competition, but the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is determined to retain his services until at least the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

PFF President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said Tuesday that they are working on negotiations with the Australian mentor, who was hired just last October 2021 but has already steered the Philippine women's national team to a spot in the Women's World Cup.

"We have to talk to Coach Alen, because of course, he has brought the team to where it is now, and we want him to continue until probably the World Cup next year," said Araneta, who stressed that they are willing to do "whatever it takes for us to get him."

But with at least one more game left to play in the continental tournament in India, Stajcic shrugged off a question regarding the comments made by PFF leadership and his contract status.

"We're not focusing on the World Cup, we're not focusing on next week. We're focusing on South Korea," he said. "We sat down and had a team meeting and we all discussed as a group and agreed as a group that this game is the focus, and wanting to win this game."

"So anything that happens next week or the week after or the year after is really not relevant at this time. That question falls into that bracket," he stressed. "We're focused on competing and beating Korea."

The Filipinas qualified for next year's Women's World Cup after a thrilling victory against Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, where they won 4-3 on penalties. On Thursday in Pune, India, they play Asian powerhouse South Korea for a place in the final.

Stajcic also said during the pre-match press conference that this does not mark the start of their preparations for the Women's World Cup.

"This is the semifinals of an Asian Cup," he stressed. "The World Cup is 18 months away, and we're focused on this game."

"We can worry about the World Cup after this tournament," he added. "We don't have enough energy to worry about what's gonna happen in 18 months' time."

"We gotta worry about the next 18 hours and ensure that we're prepared and ready to go, and give it our best shot. We can't afford to lose focus of the short-term. We can worry about the long term after the tournament."

Kick off is at 1:30 p.m. at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (4:00 p.m. in Manila).