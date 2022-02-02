Gilas Pilipinas Women's center Jack Animan. FIBA.basketball

Filipina basketball star Jack Animam is keeping a positive mindset as she recovers from a knee injury that cut short her stint with Radnički Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

Animam played eight games for Radnički before suffering a knee injury during warm-ups. She was later diagnosed with an ACL tear and returned to the United States for surgery and rehab.

Her management at East West Private has assured that Animam is receiving the best possible care in Ohio, with agent Patty Scott saying that the Filipina is being treated "like a real pro player."

As far as her recovery is concerned, Animam said she is taking things one day at a time and following the advice of her doctors.

"Slowly, but surely," the 23-year-old cager said in an appearance on "Play It Right TV" recently. "I'm still focused on the bigger picture, and I'm gonna come back stronger than I ever was before."

"Sabi nga nila, a minor setback for greater things ahead," she added. "I'm just really looking at the situation, like the silver lining of this. Like, maybe this is the time to heal, I have more time to heal, more time to prepare, more time to improve on the areas that I'm still lacking."

"I'm just excited in this journey, and I can't wait. I'm really looking forward."

Animam intends to work with trainer Dante Harlan even as she recovers from her knee injury.

While it is unlikely that she can return to action by May for the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Animam is hopeful that she will recover in time for the Asian Games that will be held in September in Hangzhou, China.

Animam is a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas women's team and won two gold medals in the 2019 SEA Games in 3x3 and 5-on-5.

"Coach Pat, 'pag may Asian Games tayo, 'cause the doctor already told me that by September or whenever the Asian Games, I think I'm ready by that time," said Animam, directly addressing Gilas coach Pat Aquino who also appeared on the show.

The Gilas women are targeting a first-ever participation in the Asiad.

Aquino, who coached Animam in National University, said he wants Animam to focus on her recovery.

"I'm not pressuring (her) to come back early," said Aquino. "I know it's better to rehab, fully recover, and play more extended time with Gilas and your professional (career), definitely, that's a very big factor here."

"She can play in more than the Southeast Asian Games in the future. So I'm just telling her, just stay cool and work hard, and be more, siguro, when you come back from this, you'll be better, much better than before," he added.

Animam averaged 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while playing over 30 minutes per game for Radnički during her eight-game stint with the team.

