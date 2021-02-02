Tennis: Alex Eala breaks into Top 1,000 of WTA rankings

Filipino tennis phenom Alex Eala has barged into the Top 1,000 of the WTA rankings, moving to No. 942 this week.

It is a leap of 248 places for the 15-year-old, bolstered by her triumph in the ITF Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour tournament last week.

On her Facebook account, Eala expressed her pride in her achievement but stressed the need to "keep working hard."

Eala is also ranked third in the ITF Junior Rankings as of February 1.

The teenager showed nerves of steel in the final of the ITF tournament last week, as she rallied from a set down to defeat Spanish veteran Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

No less than 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal congratulated Eala via an Instagram post, while also exhorting her to "Keep up the good work and attitude."

