MMA: Robin Catalan wants to raise family's banner in return fight

Robin Catalan will finally get the chance to follow up on a breakthrough win that defined his career.

Catalan is set to square off against Japan's Ryuto Sawada this Friday in ONE: Unbreakable II at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Filipino last saw action against Gustavo Balart, whom he defeated with a resounding head kick knockout in November 2019.

As much as he wanted to run with that momentum, COVID-19 pushed his plans back. But Catalan said his confidence is still peaking.

“This is a very important fight for me because I want to break into the top contenders of the strawweight division,” Catalan said.

“This is for my family, my loved ones, and, of course, my team.”

Like Catalan, Sawada is also coming off an important win. He beat Miao Li Tao in ONE: Reign of Dynasties II in October of last year.

Catalan knows he’ll have it rough against Sawada, which is why he’s been working double time, particularly on his ground game.

“Sawada is a really, really tough opponent. He’s good on the ground and that’s my main focus heading into this match,” Catalan said. “My advantage over him, I think, is my striking.”

With his older brother Rene Catalan and teammate Jomary Torres losing in their respective bouts at the end of 2020, the 32-year-old is motivated to win this match not only for himself, but his team.

“I am so determined to win because I want to bounce back for my team. I want to raise the banner of CFS,” Catalan said.

