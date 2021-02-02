LOOK: Kai Sotto back in Manila ahead of Gilas stint

Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto flew in late Tuesday and is expected to join the Philippines men's national basketball side in its preparations for the upcoming window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The 18-year-old has committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the final window of the Asia Cup qualifiers set in Doha, Qatar.

Sotto will be heading to Calamba city, Laguna to join the Gilas training pool, but before that he will have to undergo quarantine and be tested for COVID-19 five days after his arrival.

If the test turns out negative, he can join the rest of the national team at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, where Gilas Pilipinas has been training since mid-January.

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio, acknowledged that bringing Sotto back to the country had been a challenge because of COVID-19 restrictions.

FROM THE ARCHIVES