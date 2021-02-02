Karate: James delos Santos claims first online kata gold of 2021

Top online kata practitioner James delos Santos of the Philippines won his first gold medal of the year via the 2021 SportData eTournament World Series #1 over the weekend.

Delos Santos scored 25.3 points to top Silvio Cerone-Biagioni of South Africa (24.5) in the final of the men's kata to bag a 37th mint since he started competing in virtual tournaments last year.

"There will be more tournaments ahead, and this is a great motivator to start with!" said Delos Santos in his Instagram post.

The Pinoy karateka remains on top of the world men's ranking with 18,020 points.

He claimed the top status back in October when he toppled erstwhile no. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal.

