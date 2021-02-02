Analysis: Why it’s wrong for Ryan Garcia to think he can dominate Pacquiao

If rising lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia thinks he can do to Manny Pacquiao what Pacquiao did to Oscar dela Hoya, then he's badly mistaken.

Boxing analyst Dennis Principe said that was what "inspired" Garcia to call out a big name such as Pacquiao.

"Kung akala nila magagawa ni Ryan Garcia iyong nagawa ni Manny Pacquiao noong 2008 kay Oscar dela Hoya, malaking pagkakamali 'yan," he said.

Principe said Pacquiao has already established a respectable body of work before he faced Dela Hoya.

"The Manny Pacquiao who fought with Oscar Dela Hoya had wars with Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, even pulverized David Diaz . . . He and countless more bouts against established and iconic boxers. Wala pang ganoon si Ryan Garcia," he said.

Although the 22-year-old Garcia has never tasted defeat in 21 fights, he has yet to win a full-fledged world title.

His biggest bout was against Britain's Luke Campbell, who knocked him down in the second round, before getting knocked out himself in the seventh. That victory earned Garcia the WBC interim lightweight title.

"(Pacquiao) is a freak of nature back then and even up to now. Sino ba'ng mag-aakalang isang flyweight aabot ng welterweight to dominate. Ngayon nasa 40-plus pa siya. Can still dominate a division he is not supposed to dominate," said Principe.

Garcia has previously called out Pacquiao for a possible fight especially after the latter's potential bout with Conor McGregor fell through.

But it appears that both camps are still far from getting the fight done, especially after Paradigm Sports, which handles the negotiations for the 8-division former world champion, issued a warning against anyone misrepresenting the Filipino boxing star.