’12 hours’ practice, scrimmages’: Bren Esports captain bares preps en route to ML success

MANILA - Bren Esports members find themselves sitting on the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship throne after upending the Burmese Ghouls in January.

Like other esports teams, they went through a series of training sessions that have to be accompanied by ample time of rest in order to achieve success as a team, team captain Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel said in a Teleradyo interview.

Alongside their training sessions, they also held online scrimmages with players overseas.

"Halos buong araw nagte-training, 12 hours kayo nagte-training. Tapos pahinga. Buong araw talaga siya. Naglalaro po kami ng games, nakikipag-scrimmage kami sa ibang bansa din, so nagte-training kami kasama ang ibang bansa," Arcangel said in the radio interview.

(We train for almost the entire day, for around 12 hours. Then we rest. It goes on the whole day. We play games, we scrimmage with other countries, so we train with other countries as well.)

These scrimmages were paired with strategic planning sessions to boost the players' game further, Bren Esports' chief operating officer Jab Escutin said in the same interview.

"So kami parang minake sure kami na profesional athletes ito, katulad ng basketball hindi lang ito tira nang tira. Nagiisip sila ng strategies. formations so lahat ito nagiisip... 'Pag gusto mo manalo kailangan mong maisip kung ano ang gagawin ng kalaban," Escutin said.

(So we make sure that we treat them like professional athletes. Like basketball, it's not a game where they just have to fire away all the time. They think of strategies. If you want to think, you have to think of the game in the eyes of the enemy.)

After their championship tilt, Bren Esports' ML team will rest briefly, and then train before deploying their troops once more for other major tournaments, while preparing to defend their world title on the side.