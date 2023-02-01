Choco Mucho middle blocker Bea de Leon. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Crowd favorite Choco Mucho will enter the new season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with high hopes, even as they are still adjusting to the system of their new head coach.

Dante Alinsunurin was formally named as the new coach of the Flying Titans in early January, taking over for Edjet Mabbayad who served in an interim capacity after Oliver Almadro stepped down midway through the PVL Reinforced Conference last year.

Veteran middle blocker Bea de Leon admits that with just a few days left before the opening of the PVL All-Filipino Conference, they are still in the process of adjusting to the system of Alinsunurin.

"I think we're adjusting really well naman. He's a very quiet man but he teaches very well. So hopefully little by little in time for this season makuha namin," de Leon told reporters after the media launch of the All-Filipino tournament recently.

This marks the first time that Alinsunurin is handling a women's team, having risen to fame through his achievements in men's volleyball. Aside from steering National University to four men's volleyball titles, Alinsunurin also coached the national team that won a historic silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"We're very excited to integrate the system [of Alinsunurin]," said de Leon. "Our spirits are high and our hopes are high as well, and we hope to continue to stay together."

She admits that they could use more time to prepare, however.

"I think nobody has enough time at this point," said de Leon. "We started training ng mga first week of December 'til we went to the Christmas break. But again, it's just Feb, and obviously everybody went on a bit of a break during Christmas and the New Year."

"We wish we had a bit more time, but everyone's on the same boat naman eh. So, little by little, I think it's coming together sa training," she added.

The Flying Titans are mostly intact, although they lost veteran open spiker Pauline Gaston to Chery Tiggo in the offseason. While saddened to lose a longtime teammate -- Gaston and de Leon were teammates since their collegiate days in Ateneo de Manila University -- the middle blocker appreciated the coaching and player movements in the league.

"It's exciting for everyone," said de Leon. "Ang daming player movements. Ang daming coaching movements. So more than anything, nobody really knows exactly what to expect."

"So that's always a fun thing coming into a new conference. The past few years have been more or less the same, so hopefully with these new changes with every team, there are more exciting stories to come," she added.

Choco Mucho missed out on the podium in all three conferences of the 2022 PVL season, with their best finish coming in the Open Conference where they placed fourth.

De Leon is hopeful that this will be the year that the Flying Titans can finally break through.

"I think for this conference we're definitely looking at the podium finish and with our new coach we're confident naman na kakayanin na din namin," she said.