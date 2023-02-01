NCAA juniors: Perpetual squeaks past Arellano Braves

The University of Perpetual Help Junior Altas kicked off their campaign in the NCAA boys' basketball tournament by notching their first win against the Arellano University Braves Wednesday afternoon.

In a hotly contested game at the Emilio Aguinaldo College Gymnasium in Paco, Manila, the Junior Altas hung on in the final seconds to eke out a 71-69 win.

Lebron Daep led Perpetual with 18 points, 8 rebounds, four blocks and one steal. Amiel Acido also shone, pitching in a double-digit game with 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Junior Altas dominated the first three quarters. But facing down a fourth-quarter Braves push, Perpetual kept Arellano at bay showing poise and character to secure the victory.

Perpetual will next face the CSB-La Salle Greenhills on Friday, Feb. 3.

The NCAA juniors basketball tournament is returning this season after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.