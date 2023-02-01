Reinhard Jumamoy of NU claimed a second triple-double in their win over UPIS. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Nazareth School of National University (NU) bucked a rough third quarter to defeat University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS), 78-62, and remain undefeated in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Bullpups improved to 6-0 in the season, and extended their winning streak to 33 games.

Reinhard Jumamoy racked up his second triple-double of Season 85, finishing with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists for the three-peat seeking Bullpups. He is the first high school player to post two triple-doubles in one season since Mark Nonoy of University of Santo Tomas in 2019.

"Binibigyan ako ng mga coaches ng tiwala. Ginagabay nila ako sa bawat laro ko, sa bawat ensayo namin," said Jumamoy.

"'Yung readiness ko on and off the court. 'Yung mindset namin na ibinibigay ng mga coaches. Iyon lang, tuloy-tuloy lang, hindi kami dapat makukuntento," he added.

NSNU shoots for a seven-game sweep of the first round against Far Eastern University, (FEU) as coach Kevin de Castro is looking for a better showing from his troops in the Sunday midday showdown.

"Past two games medyo inconsistent kami kasi nagiging close fight," said De Castro. "'Yung third quarter namin, we gave up 26 points, although 'yung turnovers namin, na-limit namin with 16.

"'Yung depensa pa, i-polish namin. We have a tough game ahead versus FEU. Gusto naming i-fast track 'yung consistency ng mga bata at 'yung maturity nila," he added.

Jonas Napalang shot 24 points, while Kobe Demisana logged his fifth double-double of the season for the Junior Fighting Maroons with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

In the second game, Vince Reyes had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Adamson University overwhelmed University of the East, 87-52, for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Baby Falcons have fully recovered from the narrow season-opening loss to the Bullpups.

"'Yung nangyari po noon, malaki ang natutunan namin sa NU. Tumatakbo sa isip namin 'yun pero sabi ng mga coaches namin, kalimutan namin iyon dahil tapos na po," said Reyes, who also had six steals. "Pero 'yung mga aral po na napulot namin doon, ina-apply po namin sa ginagawa namin."

"At saka hindi po kami puwedeng magpakampante dahil wala po kaming napapatunayan kaya tuloy-tuloy lang po," the Caloocan pride added.

Adamson University will have three days to prepare against Ateneo de Manila High School, its final first round assignment.

"Mentally going to that game, prepared dapat sila kasi ayokong pumasok sa utak nila na that we have this five-game winning streak. Hindi dapat ilagay nila sa utak iyon. Malagay nila sa utak nila na one game at a time," said Baby Falcons coach Mike Fermin.

"Last game of the first round is on Sunday. so iyon ang focus dapat, the task on that thing," he added.

Andrei de Leon had 15 points, seven boards, and six assists while Nikko Morales chipped in 12 points for the Junior Warriors, who failed to follow up last Wednesday's stunning win over the Blue Eagles.

UE and UPIS fell to 1-5.

The scores:

First Game

NSNU (78) -- Jumamoy 25, Alfanta 24, Colonia 13, Clarito 6, Timbang 4, Perciano 3, Solomon 2, Yusi 1, Herrera 0, Tagotongan 0, Barraca 0, Demetria 0, Usop 0.

UPIS (62) -- Napalang 24, Demisana 18, Valdeavilla 9, Melicor 9, Raymundo 2, Villaverde 0, Mendoza 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Cordero 0.

Quarterscores: 15-13, 32-18, 50-44, 78-62

Second Game

AdU (87) -- Reyes 22, Garcia 11, Sajili 9, Bonzalida 8, Edding 8, Medina 8, Rosillo 8, Carillo 7, De Guzman 3, De Jesus 3, Culdura 0, Manlapaz 0, Perez 0, Tambauan 0.

UE (52) -- De Leon 15, Morales 12, Roldan 9, Gragasin 6, Gatchalian 4, Bagro 2, Duque 2, Pangilinan 1, Isip 1, V. Reyes 0, F. Reyes 0, Ramos 0, Arcega 0, Flores 0.

Quarterscores: 17-14, 42-26, 69-43, 87-52