Jonas Sultan while waiting for his flight to US. Handout

Filipino boxer Jonas Sultan, ranked number 4 in the WBO bantamweight, is back in the US to solidify his bid for a world title shot.



Sultan, a native of Zamboanga City, left for the US over the weekend after spending the holidays in a Cavite residence owned by Zamboanga Valientes team owner Junnie Navarro.



The 30-year-old slugger, who spent his vacation with his family, will be rejoining IBF junior bantamweight king Jerwin Ancajas in LA.

“While he is coming off a remarkable win last October in New York, Jonas is more eager to score another spectacular win for his next fight as he is getting a lot of inspiration from his newly-born child and hopefully, that next fight would be for a world title,” said Navarro.



Fighting as a heavy underdog in his last bout, Sultan (18-5, 11 knockouts) floored erstwhile unbeaten Carlos Caraballo of Puerto Rico four times en route to a 10-round decision on October 30, 2021 at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York.



“Last December pa tuloy-tuloy na training ko at kahit na nanganak misis ko, tuloy pa din training kasi ang isip ko dapat ready ako anytime na bigyan ng chance sa world title,” said Sultan, who snatched the WBO Intercontinental crown by beating Caraballo.

While in LA, Sultan will serve as one of Ancajas' main sparmates. The Panabo City native is scheduled to defend his IBF crown against Fernando Martinez of Argentina on February 27, Manila time, in Las Vegas.



Currently, there are three holders of four bantamweight titles, two of them Filipinos namely Nonito Donaire, Jr. (WBC ) and Johnriel Casimero (WBO).



Sultan hopes to take a shot at the third titleholder, Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, who holds the WBA and IBF belts.

“Si Inoue ang gusto ko kasi hindi maganda para sa akin na Pinoy vs. Pinoy ang maglaban sa world title. Pero kung ano talaga ang mas magandang laban, handa lang ako,” added Sultan. He is now backed by Go For Gold, Globalport, MLV Accounting and Finn Cotton.



