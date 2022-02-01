Asa Miller already got the feel of Chinese snow Tuesday as he made efforts to acclimatize and shake off jet lag the soonest ahead of the competitions in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which begins in 12 days.

Miller tried out the slopes of Xiaohaituo Mountain with his dad Kelly and immediately had his blood flowing.

“I’m certainly inspired by all the people that I represent, so I hope I can represent them with all the best I can,” said the 21-year-old.

“I’m very, very proud to be representing the Philippines once again. I hope to embody all the values that our country brings and share that with the people I meet here,” said the 5-foot-8 Miller, who’s seeing action in his second straight Winter Games.

Miller’s campaign in giant slalom are set on February 13 and the slalom 3 days later.

He wound up in 70th among 110 skiers in his Winter Olympic debut in Pyeongchang 4 years ago. He said he is focused on improving in these Games.

“We will have training sessions every day starting today [Tuesday] to learn more about the snow and the hills,” he said. “My skiing has improved and I think I will do better than before.”

Miller is the country’s lone athlete in these Winter Games but is no alien in international competitions.

He was a lanky 16-year-old when he first competed overseas at an International Skiing Federation competition at the Perisher Ski Resort in Australia in 2016. He placed a modest 25th.