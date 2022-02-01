SBP releases 2019 Gilas draftees to PBA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has released the five players that they drafted in 2019 to the PBA.

Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt and Mike Nieto, and Allyn Bulanadi did not renew their contracts with the national federation after they expired on Monday, January 31.

They are now thus allowed to report and negotiate with the ball clubs that selected them in the special round of the PBA Draft in 2019.

Go was selected first overall by TerraFirma Dyip, with Suerte going second to Blackwater and Matt Nieto third to NLEX. Bulanadi was picked fourth overall by Alaska, with Mike Nieto fifth to Rain or Shine,

Go's agency, Titan Management Group, confirmed the development on Instagram.

This development comes a day after the SBP appointed Chot Reyes as the new head coach of Gilas Pilipinas, replacing Tab Baldwin.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial previously said that the league is ready to welcome the Gilas draftees as soon as they were released by the SBP.

"Basta 'pag sinabi ng SBP na puwede na 'yang player na 'yan sa inyo, or okay na maglaro 'yan sa PBA, okay na kami," said Marcial. "Kailangan meron lang communication sa amin ang SBP na puwede 'tong player na 'to na maglaro sa PBA."

Of the five players, Go had the most appearances, playing eight times for Gilas during the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Bulanadi, meanwhile, did not play a single game owing to injuries.

