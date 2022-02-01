Olivia McDaniel was clutch for the Philippines in the penalty shootout against Chinese Taipei. Photo courtesy of the AFC



The AFC Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal match between the Philippines and Chinese Taipei featured plenty of drama, which reached a fever pitch during the penalty shootout.

The tension arguably reached its peak when Philippines goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel stepped up to take her team's fifth penalty kick. Just moments earlier, she had saved an attempt from Su Hsin-yun, keeping the Filipinas alive. But McDaniel still needed to convert her penalty in order to force sudden death.

"To be honest, I was more nervous to stop the PK than to take the PK. I've been hitting PKs for forever, and I get no nerves when I go up and take a PK, because I know it's gonna go in the back of the net," McDaniel would say after the match.

Indeed, McDaniel was cool, calm, and collected as she fired her shot past Chinese Taipei's Cheng Ssu-yu. She went on to save their opponents' final penalty kick, from Zhuo Li Ping, and Sarina Bolden proceeded to smash her spot kick to punch the Filipinas' ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup next year.

Bolden said the Filipinas were confident that McDaniel would make her penalty kick, after seeing her in practice.

"The day before, we were practicing PKs, and Liv took it at practice, and she just banged it in. So, like, there was no doubt in my mind that she was gonna score," said Bolden.

"It was just whether or not how hard she was gonna kick it," she added. "But, it's like, goal-keepers, in my opinion, are the best strikers, 'cause you know, they're constantly shooting on the other goalies, and you know, it's just consistently good kicks, one after the other."

"So there was no doubt in my mind that she was gonna score that."

McDaniel would go on to win Player of the Match honors for her effort, which Bolden said her teammate richly deserved after not only making a clutch penalty, but also saving two spot kicks from Chinese Taipei.

"Those saves were just huge," said Bolden. "That's what got us, you know, to finish the penalty kicks. Like the saves, the goal, so she deserved that Player of the Match all the way, 100%."

After Bolden finished the job in the penalty shootout, there was an "overwhelming rush of emotion" for the players, the Japan-based striker said.

"Just happiness, and just proud of everyone involved in this process. Like, when it was solidified that we won, it was just the most magical feeling I could ever feel, and I don't think I'm ever going to forget (it)," said Bolden.