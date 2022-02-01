NBA: Isaiah Jackson, Pacers hold off Clippers

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the LA Clippers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Rookie Isaiah Jackson collected a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the short-handed Indiana Pacers to a 122-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night in Indianapolis.

Jackson made 12 of 19 shots from the floor to eclipse his previous high of 17 points, set in the Pacers' 158-126 romp over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Caris LeVert scored 17 points, Duane Washington Jr. added 16 and Terry Taylor chipped in 15 for Indiana.

The Pacers erupted for 38 points in the fourth quarter to give Rick Carlisle his 200th coaching win during his two stints with Indiana.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Pacers star Domantas Sabonis, who averages team-best totals in points (19.1) and rebounds (12.1), missed Monday's game after entered the league's health and safety protocol. Indiana also was without Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), T.J. McConnell (wrist/protocol), Myles Turner (foot), Goga Bitadze (foot) and Oshae Brissett (ankle).

Amir Coffey scored 27 points and Reggie Jackson added 21 for the Clippers, who concluded an eight-game road trip with a 4-4 record.

Reggie Jackson made a layup and sank a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to help Los Angeles cut Indiana's lead to 112-109 with 3:12 to play. The Pacers halted the momentum as Chris Duarte converted a driving layup and Isaiah Jackson added a pair of dunks.

Los Angeles overcame a five-point at halftime deficit by scoring 25 of the first 37 points in the third quarter to secure an 80-72 lead. Indiana countered with a 12-2 run before Nicolas Batum sank a 3-pointer to give the Clippers an 85-84 lead.

Reggie Jackson converted a four-point play to stake Los Angeles to a 48-47 lead with 5:32 to play in the second quarter. LeVert answered with a flourish, setting up Isaiah Jackson for an alley-oop before sinking a mid-range jumper, a 3-pointer and a free throw to help Indiana push its advantage to 60-55 at halftime.

Isaiah Jackson made 4 of 6 shots to record nine points as the Pacers secured a 30-27 lead after the first quarter. Serge Ibaka sank all four of his shots from the floor to pace the Clippers.